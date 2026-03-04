Applying For Vet School

Experts from the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute recently provided insight into the veterinary school application process during an episode of the BCI Cattle Chat podcast, offering practical advice for students preparing to apply to veterinary programs.

Panelists emphasized that academic performance remains a key component of a competitive application. Students are encouraged to maintain strong grades in prerequisite science courses while also demonstrating consistency and resilience throughout their academic careers.

The experts emphasized the importance of hands-on experience and say applicants should seek opportunities in a variety of veterinary settings — such as small animal clinics, food animal practices and mixed animal operations — to demonstrate a well-rounded understanding of the profession.

“It’s not just the depth of your experiences, it’s the breadth,” veterinarian Todd Gunderson said.

According to BCI experts, veterinary programs look for more than just hours logged. Quality of experience, mentorship relationships and meaningful involvement in animal care can help set applicants apart. Leadership roles, communication skills and involvement in extracurricular activities also strengthen an application.

The discussion also highlighted the importance of planning ahead.

Review admission requirements early, particularly prerequisite coursework.

Cultivate relationships with mentors who can provide strong letters of recommendation.

Reflect thoughtfully when preparing personal statements to clearly communicate motivation and career goals.

Stay organized throughout the application timeline to meet deadlines and submission requirements.

BCI experts encouraged applicants to seek feedback, remain persistent and view the application process as a professional development experience in itself.