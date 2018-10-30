Salina, KS

Application Deadline Nears for “Adopt a Family” for Christmas

KSAL StaffOctober 30, 2018

The deadline is nearing for Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas’ holiday program that helps local families in crisis during the holiday season.

Friday, Nov. 2, is the final day to send in an application to participate in the Adopt-a-Family for Christmas program.

Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas tells KSAL News that to be considered for the program, you must provide the following when you submit you application:

  1. Identification
  2. Proof of Income
  3. Birth Certificates or Proof of Guardianship for Children

Adopt-A-Family for Christmas through Catholic Charities helps local families who are living in poverty and crisis. Last year, more than 300 families were assisted through our offices in Salina, Manhattan and Hays and we anticipate that number will rise this year. Please help bring the joy of Christmas to struggling families by supporting this program. We are looking for family sponsors, volunteers, monetary gifts and in-kind donations.

Applications will be reviewed and those participating will be notified after Nov. 2. Applications can be found at Catholic Charities of Northern Kansas, 1500 S. 9th St. in Salina, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Monday’s and Wednesday’s, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s and 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Friday’s.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

