Application Deadline For 2024 Losses Is January 30

The deadline to apply for financial assistance through the Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program (ELAP) is January 30 for losses due to disease or certain adverse weather conditions that occurred in 2024. ELAP is provided for losses not covered by other disaster assistance programs.

The program provides assistance for livestock feed and grazing losses that are not due to drought or wildfires on federally managed lands; livestock feed losses caused by an eligible loss condition that resulted in purchased or mechanically harvested feed being destroyed, additional feed being purchased above the normal amount and additional cost of feed delivery; losses resulting from the cost of transporting water to livestock due to an eligible drought; above normal costs of hauling feed to livestock and hauling livestock to forage or other grazing acres due to a qualifying drought; losses resulting from the additional cost associated with gathering livestock for treatment and/or inspection related to cattle tick fever; loss of income when removing dairy cattle from commercial milking due to H5N1.

Eligible adverse weather or loss conditions include blizzards, drought, winter storms, excessive wind, floods, hail (grazing loss only), lightning and tornados. Producers are responsible for providing verifiable documentation of losses and the conditions causing them. This may include veterinary records, feed purchase receipts, etc. Payments are based on a percentage of the fair market value of the livestock lost or the cost of feed and water shortages.

For more information, producers should call their local Farm Service Agency Office.