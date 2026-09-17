PREP – HOA Fall Week 4 Recap

After two weeks of the 2026 high school football season, Inman and Sterling currently stand atop the Heart of America Conference football standings with identical 2-0, 2-0 records.

Ell-Saline is one of two HOA teams, joining Sedgwick, as the only HOA teams still searching for their first football victory of the season.

This past Friday night saw Inman defeat Marion 41-0, Moundridge defeated Sedgwick 41-0 and Sterling defeated Hutchinson Trinity 55-0.

Bennington defeated Solomon 46-14 and Remington defeated Onaga 14-12 while Central Plains defeated Ell-Saline 24-22.

Inman stands atop the HOA volleyball standings with a 14-2, 3-0 record while Moundridge is in 2nd place with an 11-2, 3-0 record. Ell-Saline is currently in 8th place with a 7-5, 2-4 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball this past week and who they will open their football season against on Friday:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Republic County 2-1 and Herington 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs went 4-1 on Saturday in the Sylvan tournament. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Clifton-Clyde. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Lakeside 2-0, Logan 2-0, Pratt-Skyline 2-1, and Sylvan-Lucas 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Moundridge on Tuesday. … The Bulldog football team defeated Solomon 46-14 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team lost 3-2 in a single match against Lincoln on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals won the Solomon tournament on Saturday with a 5-0 record. The Lady Cardinals defeated Peabody-Burns 2-1, Wakefield 2-0, Elyria Christian 2-1, Flint Hills Christian 2-0 and Flint Hills Christian 2-1. The Lady Cardinals swept Sterling 2-1, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team lost 24-22 against Central Plains on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 0-3 on Saturday in the Goessel tournament. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Moundridge, 2-0 against Goessel and 2-0 against Sedgwick. The Lady Warriors got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Sedgwick on Tuesday. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Homeschool 8-0 on Friday. The Warriors lost 5-1 against Wichita Trinity on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team went 1-4 on Saturday in the Haven tournament. The Lady Celtics defeated Lincoln 2-1. The Celtics lost 2-0 against Cheney, 2-0 against Garden Plain, 2-0 against Haven and 2-0 against Inman. The Lady Celtics got swept 2-1, 2-0 by Inman on Tuesday. … The Celtic football team lost 55-0 against Sterling on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Haven tournament. The Lady Teutons defeated Haven 2-0, Hutchinson Trinity 2-0, and 2-0 against Lincoln. The Lady Teutons lost 2-0 against Cheney and 2-0 against Garden Plain. The Lady Teutons swept Hutchinson Trinity 2-1, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Teuton football team defeated Marion 41-0 on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Centre tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Centre 2-0, the Wichita Gladiators 2-0, and Rural Vista 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Little River and 2-0 against Wichita Homeschool. … The Warrior football team lost 41-0 against Inman on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Goessel tournament. The Lady Wildcats lost 2-0 against Goessel. The Lady Wildcats defeated Canton-Galva 2-0, Berean Academy 2-0, Fairfield 2-0, Sedgwick 2-1 and Canton-Galva 2-1. The Lady Wildcats swept Bennington 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Wildcat football team defeated Sedgwick 41-0 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team went 0-2 on Saturday in the Flint Hills tournament. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Dexter and 2-0 against West Elk. The Lady Broncos got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Wichita Classical on Tuesday. … The Bronco football team defeated Onaga 14-12 on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Belle Plaine 2-0 and Flint Hills 2-0. The Lady Cardinals went 3-2 on Saturday in the Goessel tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Berean Academy 2-0, 2-0 against South Haven, and Central Christian 2-1. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Goessel and 2-1 against Moundridge. The Lady Cardinals swept Berean Academy 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal football team lost 41-0 against Moundridge on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team got swept 2-1, 2-0 by Ell-Saline on Tuesday. … The Black Bear football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 55-0 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 2 0 2 0

Sterling 2 0 2 0

Marion 1 1 1 1

Moundridge 1 1 1 1

Bennington 0 0 1 1

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 2

Hutch Trinity 0 1 1 1

Remington 0 1 1 1

Sedgwick 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 11

Bennington 46, Solomon 14

Central Plains 24, Ell-Saline 22

Inman 41, Marion 0

Remington 14, Onaga 12

Moundridge 41, Sedgwick 0

Sterling 55, Hutch Trinity 0

Friday, September 18

Solomon at Bennington

Central Plains at Ell-Saline

Marion at Inman

Onaga at Remington

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Inman 14 2 3 0

Moundridge 11 2 3 0

Sedgwick 10 8 3 1

Bennington 10 4 4 3

Berean Acad. 3 6 3 3

Remington 0 10 0 0

Sterling 5 6 2 3

Ell-Saline 7 5 2 4

Marion 7 8 1 3

Hutch Trinity 3 8 1 4