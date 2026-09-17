Saline County to Revisit Leasing Contract

Saline County will requote pricing for Dodge Durango police package vehicles after identifying incorrect information used in the vehicle leasing analysis presented to the County Commission on September 15.

The original analysis compared proposals from Enterprise Fleet Management, Unified Fleet Services and Marshall Motors and resulted in a staff recommendation to move forward with Enterprise. The Request for Action stated that the recommendation was based on a comparison of total costs for the proposed fleet.

Following the meeting, County staff identified that the information used to calculate Enterprise Fleet Management’s cost for the Dodge Durango police package vehicles was incorrect. Because that information affected the comparison among vendors, the County does not believe it is appropriate to proceed using the original analysis.

Saline County apologizes to Marshall Motors and Unified Fleet Services for the incorrect information and any confusion it created regarding their proposals.

“Fairness in our bidding process is extremely important,” County Administrator Matt Stiles said. “When we identified an error that affected the comparison, the appropriate response was to acknowledge it, correct it and make sure each vendor is evaluated using accurate and comparable information.”

Plans to move forward with Enterprise Fleet Management are on hold. The County will request new quotes for the Dodge Durango police package vehicles and revise its analysis using the updated information.

The County Commission is expected to review the revised information during its September 29 work session. The work session is scheduled for 9AM on Tuesday, September 29 in room 107B of City County Building. The meeting is open to the public and the full agenda will be released the week prior. No final decision regarding the vehicle leasing proposal will be made until the Commission has an opportunity to consider the corrected comparison.