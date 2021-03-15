Antonio Gordon to Transfer

Pat StrathmanMarch 15, 2021

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sophomore forward Antonio Gordon has opted to enter the transfer portal and has been released from his scholarship at Kansas State, head coach Bruce Weber announced Monday (March 15).

“Antonio has entered the transfer portal,” said Weber. “I appreciate his contributions to our program the past two seasons especially this season with all his health-related challenges. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his college career.”

A 6-foot-9 forward from Lawton, Oklahoma, Gordon played in 47 games with 21 starts in his two-year career with the Wildcats, averaging 4.9 points on 41.8 percent (89-of-213) shooting, including 22.2 percent (18-of-81) from 3-point range, with 4.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. This past season, he played in 21 games with 12 starts and averaged 5.8 points on 43.8 percent (49-of-112) shooting with 5.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game as a sophomore.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

K-State Battles But Falls to 2/2 Baylor at Bi...

March 11, 2021 9:44 pm

K-State Pulls Away for 71-50 Win Over TCU

March 10, 2021 10:47 pm

AUDIO: Wildcat Weekly w/Wyatt Thompson 3/9

 8:21 am

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Awards Announced

March 8, 2021 4:21 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Antonio Gordon to Transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sophomore forward Antonio Gordon has opted to enter the transfer portal and h...

March 15, 2021 Comments

Jewelry And Work Deposits Stolen

Kansas News

March 15, 2021

Police Investigating Injured Man Fo...

Top News

March 15, 2021

Eight Cougars Pick Up AVCTL-I Honor...

Sports News

March 15, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Jewelry And Work Deposits...
March 15, 2021Comments
UPDATE: I-70 Now Closed a...
March 15, 2021Comments
Online Classes Help Enthu...
March 15, 2021Comments
Earthquakes Shake State
March 14, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices