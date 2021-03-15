Antonio Gordon to Transfer

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Sophomore forward Antonio Gordon has opted to enter the transfer portal and has been released from his scholarship at Kansas State, head coach Bruce Weber announced Monday (March 15).

“Antonio has entered the transfer portal,” said Weber. “I appreciate his contributions to our program the past two seasons especially this season with all his health-related challenges. We wish him the best as he moves forward in his college career.”

A 6-foot-9 forward from Lawton, Oklahoma, Gordon played in 47 games with 21 starts in his two-year career with the Wildcats, averaging 4.9 points on 41.8 percent (89-of-213) shooting, including 22.2 percent (18-of-81) from 3-point range, with 4.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game. This past season, he played in 21 games with 12 starts and averaged 5.8 points on 43.8 percent (49-of-112) shooting with 5.8 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game as a sophomore.