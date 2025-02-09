Another Winter Storm Looms

A couple of rounds of inclement winter weather are anticipated this week, with the most significant expected late Tuesday into Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, after light snow Monday night into Tuesday, a winter storm will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing heavy snow to the area.

The axis of heaviest snow is expected to impact areas between Highway 56 and I-70 where around a foot of snow may fall before wrapping up late on Wednesday. Locally higher amounts of snow may be possible.

A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect Tuesday night into Wed for much of the area.