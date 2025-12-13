Another Soaring Month For Salina Flights

Commercial air service in and out of Salina continues to soar.

In a briefing to the Salina Airport Authority, Airport Executive Director Pieter Miller reports SkyWest Airlines, which operates as United Express out of Salina, enplaned 2,965 passengers in November 2025, up from 1,968 in November 2024, a 51% yearo ver-year increase. When combined with charter activity, total enplanements for the month reached 2,965, compared to 2,108 last November.

Through November, total scheduled and charter enplanements reached 33,047, up from 23,237 at the same point last year and more than double 2023 levels. The growth trend we’ve been tracking all year continues to hold.

Operational performance remains solid. November saw just one cancellation, and 75% of arrivals were on time or within 14 minutes, which continues to compare well against industry averages.

The Houston nonstop continues to move the needle, generating 765 outbound passengers in November.

As expected, some fall demand has shifted away from Denver, but overall the route is expanding the system rather than simply redistributing traffic.

Chicago remains the standout performer. The improved mid-morning departure has paid off, with November load factors up 21% year over year and outbound traffic up 73% year-to-date.

Top connecting markets continue to trend toward the West and Southwest, with Los Angeles now the most-connected destination out of Salina.

Fare competitiveness remains a clear strength. Salina fares are consistently lower than or within $75 of Wichita, Kansas City, and Manhattan across all major markets.

Forward bookings are steady. As of early December, 64% of December seats are already sold, essentially the same pace heading into November, which supports continued stability into early 2026.