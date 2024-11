The Kansas Turnpike Authority is putting the word out to beware of scammers.

According to the agency, if you receive a text indicating you owe money, disregard it. Do not click or use it.

The KTA never sends unsolicited texts. Always verify links are accurate. For KTA, the main website is DriveKS.com.

The turnpike went cashless earlier this year. Customers are billed for tolls using a compatible transponder, such as K-TAG, or by mailing a bill using the vehicle’s registration information.