Another Gaming Machine Targeted

Police are investigating another break-in at a Salina bar involving a gaming machine.

Police Captain Jim Feldman says officers were sent to Chuck’s Bar at 600 N Santa Fe at 7:45 Wednesday morning to the report of a burglary.

Sometime in the early morning hours after the bar closed, a thief gained entry by forcing open a door.

Once inside, the thief cut open a gaming machined and took the money from inside it.

Total loss and damage is still being determined.

Police are reviewing surveillance video to try and identify the thief.