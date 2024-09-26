Anniversaries Never Tasted This Good

The Greater Salina Community Foundation (GSCF) is celebrating 25 years in serving and assisting the quality of life for Salina.

On Thursday morning, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the non-profit with a ribbon cutting event. Afterwards, a delicious meal was served at Barolo Grille on 112 S Santa Fe Ave.

President and Executive Director Jessica Martin tells KSAL News, this was “big celebration” for them. Martin mentions how the non-profit and their regional affiliates have contributed to the community.

The community foundation offers a wide variety of scholarships for students, provided by the generosity of local donors. They help students ranging from high school, college and non-traditional to help them get to their next level of education. For more info on their scholarship program go to https://gscf.org/scholarships/

GSCF helps other entities and businesses across the area by serving 10 regional affiliates throughout North Central Kansas. They offer grants to non-profits, religious affiliations, government entities and educational corporations and organizations. Martin encourages the “give back 5” pledge that allows people to donate at least 5% of their retirement or investment accounts to local nonprofits after their lifetime. To learn how to contribute go to https://giveback5.org/about/

Match Madness is their annual fundraising event that occurs every year in March and all the funds raised are dedicated locally. “We help and support the community by benefiting others on having a good quality of life” said Martin.

Next year’s event will occur on March 13, 2025 and more information will come out soon from the GSCF.