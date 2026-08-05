Angus Ranch to Host Field Day

McCurry Angus Ranch, owned by John and Melody McCurry and John’s mother, Mary, will host the August 13 KLA/Kansas State University Ranch Management Field Day near Burrton. The program’s educational sessions will highlight virtual fencing technology, options for reducing woody encroachment in grasslands and the latest outlook for the cattle market.

The McCurrys, who run an Angus seedstock operation, will share about an exciting new project they have been working on with Halter, a virtual fencing company. Halter’s Connor Chesky and Cam Tew will join John to discuss how the McCurry family is using GPS-enabled collars on their cattle to manage pasture rotations and reduce labor in their intensive grazing program. Attendees also will have the opportunity to view a circle of Bermudagrass where this technology has been employed.

CattleFax Vice President of Industry Relations and Analysis Kevin Good will be on hand to provide a current cattle market outlook and discuss what the industry might look like over the next five, 10 and 20 years. He also will discuss global beef production trends and how they impact the U.S. cattle industry.

Dusty Tacha, Natural Resources Conservation Service state prescribed burn specialist, will lead a panel of local producers who will provide their perspectives on combating woody encroachment. The panel will discuss the successes and challenges they have experienced when dealing with these invasive plant species.

The field day will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. CDT and end with a free beef dinner. All livestock producers and others involved in the business are invited to attend.

HP Rafter Lazy T Ranch will host the August 27 field day near Hoxie. The Farm Credit Associations of Kansas and Huvepharma are sponsoring both events. For more information, click here.