Angels in Downtown Salina

By Todd Pittenger April 17, 2025

Downtown Salina has its own angels.  Angels Care Home Health celebrated its expansion into Salina with a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday afternoon.

The business, which is located in the Townsite Building at 131 N Santa Fe, provides senior home health care and nursing services in Saline County, as well as multiple surrounding counties.

Branch Manager Timothy Swenson tells KSAL News  they offer a wide range of services including skilled nursing, therapies, and patient education programs. They also offer mental health care services to patients.

 

Angels Care Home Health’s Salina office has a staff of ten, who visit about 100 patients a week. They travel as far away as Hillsboro in Marion County to care for them.

Prior to the expansion into Salina, the closest Angels Care Home Health office was in Hutchinson.

 

 