Andale Pummels Minneapolis in First Round

Jeremy BohnJanuary 21, 2020

The Minneapolis Lions ran in to a tough Andale team on Tuesday night in the first round of the Adolph Rupp Tournament in Halstead. The Indians ran away from Minneapolis with a 66-37 win.

The No. 3-seed Lions would grab a 4-0 lead to start, however, an ensuing 10-0 run for the No. 6-seed Andale snatched a lead that the Indians would never relinquish on the night.

Andale led 14-6 after one and 33-17 at halftime as the Minneapolis powerful offense struggled with the length and athleticism of Andale.

The Lions would own the first six minutes of the third quarter, however. Led by Daniel Watson, Nolan White and Spencer Davidson; Minneapolis went on an 8-0 run to pull back within in single-digits at 36-28, midway through the period.

The run however, woke up the Indians, as they immediately answered with a 6-0 run, before heating up with four three’s in the final period.

Andale (5-3) has now won four-straight. Easton Hunter scored 18 points to lead the way, while Baron Biermann tallied in 13 points.

The Indians will face No. 2-seed Cheney on Friday night in the semi-finals of the Rupp Tournament after the Cardinals knocked off host team, Halstead, 58-20 in the second game of the night.

Minneapolis (7-3) has now lost two of its last three. White scored eight points to lead Minneapolis.

Minneapolis goes to the consolation bracket and will face No. 7-seed Halstead on Thursday, a team in which Minneapolis beat earlier this year.

Minneapolis and Halstead will play on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Salina radio station, 92.7 The New Zoo.

MINNEAPOLIS GIRLS 33, Ell-Saline 22 (Regular season game.)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

