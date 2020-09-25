An Update on Attendance at Kansas Athletics Events

Dear Jayhawks,
As noted in Chancellor Girod’s message, fans are able to attend sporting events at Kansas Athletics venues for the month of October, beginning with the football Homecoming game vs. Oklahoma State on October 3. We are looking forward to having some of our fans back at each of our venues to cheer on our Jayhawks together once again. It’s been a while since we have done this, and circumstances are much different, so we will need everyone’s help to make this possible for the duration of football season and the upcoming basketball season. If we all – fans, staff and student-athletes – adhere to the policies and protocols implemented, we can look forward to the opportunity to continue having fans in the weeks and months ahead.
It is important to note that these procedures will be reviewed each week and changes may occur based on the mitigating factors surrounding COVID-19. How we all handle these new rules at Kansas Athletics venues will determine fan capacity at Allen Fieldhouse and other facilities in the winter and spring. We want our fans to enjoy coming to games, but more importantly we want everyone to be safe.
Much like you, we have learned more about COVID-19 as the days and weeks pass, the information below is fluid and subject to change as we learn more about the virus. If there are additional safety measures that we are advised to implement, or if we are permitted to allow additional fans in venues, we will communicate that information quickly and expansively.
|Football
|10,000 fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
|Soccer
|400 fans at Rock Chalk Park Soccer Stadium
|Volleyball
|250 fans at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
|Cross Country
|Number of fans at Rim Rock Farm to be determined
Based on the guidelines and recommendations from the Douglas County Health Officials and our medical professionals, Kansas Athletics will be implementing the following procedures, which can also be found HERE.
The Homecoming football game will be a determining factor related to our ability to host fans at future football and basketball contests at KU. We all, including Kansas Athletics, have a tremendous amount at stake on how we handle the stadium COVID-19 safety protocols. Thank you for your attention to all of these details and I look forward to having our Jayhawk faithful fans back supporting our student-athletes in-person.
Stay healthy and Rock Chalk!
Jeff Long
Director of Athletics
University of Kansas