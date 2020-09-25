An Update on Attendance at Kansas Athletics Events

KU Athletics ReleaseSeptember 25, 2020

Dear Jayhawks,

As noted in Chancellor Girod’s message, fans are able to attend sporting events at Kansas Athletics venues for the month of October, beginning with the football Homecoming game vs. Oklahoma State on October 3. We are looking forward to having some of our fans back at each of our venues to cheer on our Jayhawks together once again. It’s been a while since we have done this, and circumstances are much different, so we will need everyone’s help to make this possible for the duration of football season and the upcoming basketball season. If we all – fans, staff and student-athletes – adhere to the policies and protocols implemented, we can look forward to the opportunity to continue having fans in the weeks and months ahead.

It is important to note that these procedures will be reviewed each week and changes may occur based on the mitigating factors surrounding COVID-19. How we all handle these new rules at Kansas Athletics venues will determine fan capacity at Allen Fieldhouse and other facilities in the winter and spring. We want our fans to enjoy coming to games, but more importantly we want everyone to be safe.
Much like you, we have learned more about COVID-19 as the days and weeks pass, the information below is fluid and subject to change as we learn more about the virus. If there are additional safety measures that we are advised to implement, or if we are permitted to allow additional fans in venues, we will communicate that information quickly and expansively.

Football 10,000 fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
Soccer 400 fans at Rock Chalk Park Soccer Stadium
Volleyball 250 fans at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena
Cross Country Number of fans at Rim Rock Farm to be determined

Based on the guidelines and recommendations from the Douglas County Health Officials and our medical professionals, Kansas Athletics will be implementing the following procedures, which can also be found HERE.

MOBILE TICKETING
MASKS REQUIRED TO BE WORN AT ALL TIMES
NO TAILGATING ALLOWED
IN-VENUE HYGIENE ACCOMMODATIONS
SOCIAL DISTANCING
CONCESSIONS
BAG CHECK POLICY
PARKING
ELEVATORS

The Homecoming football game will be a determining factor related to our ability to host fans at future football and basketball contests at KU. We all, including Kansas Athletics, have a tremendous amount at stake on how we handle the stadium COVID-19 safety protocols. Thank you for your attention to all of these details and I look forward to having our Jayhawk faithful fans back supporting our student-athletes in-person.

Stay healthy and Rock Chalk!

Jeff Long
Director of Athletics
University of Kansas

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/24

September 25, 2020 11:37 am

Kansas Comet” Gale Sayers Passes Away at 77

September 23, 2020 2:08 pm

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/17

September 18, 2020 11:19 am

Kansas Falls in Season Opener to Coastal Caro...

September 13, 2020 1:00 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

An Update on Attendance at Kansas A...

Dear Jayhawks, As noted in Chancellor Girod’s message, fans are able to attend sporting ev...

September 25, 2020 Comments

27 New Saline County COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Top News

September 25, 2020

2 More COVID Cases at Salina School...

COVID-19 Top News

September 25, 2020

South’s Football Game at Derb...

Sports News

September 25, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Thieves Who Stole From Ru...
September 25, 2020Comments
Dune Buggy Stolen From Ea...
September 25, 2020Comments
4 Warnings, 9 Watches For...
September 25, 2020Comments
Area Businesses Get Energ...
September 25, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH