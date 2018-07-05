All Comics And Cosplay

One of the most anticipated events of the year for Salina area comic fans is back. Coming off the success of last year’s first ever event, Salina Comic Con is back. The comic com is this weekend , July 7th and July 8th, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Last year’s first -ever Salina Comic Con attracted over 2000 comic crazy patrons. The event featured 61 vendors with comics, toys, cards (both sports and non‐sports) artwork and much more.

Local and out of state vendors from as far away as California will be there buying, selling and trading for the 2018 event. Among those appearing this year will be Cullen Bunn and Jimmy Johnston, comic writers who are returning for a second year. James O’Barr, creator of “The Crow” is also scheduled to appear.

One of the popular parts of the 2017 show was a cosplay costume contest. Organizers anticipated about 20 entries. Instead, there were over 60.

There will be two costume contests this year. An a

Model / Cosplayer Keely Madison will be at the event.

The show hours are 10am until 6pm on Saturday July 7th and and 10am till 4 pm on Sunday July 8th. Saturday tickets are just $10 in advance, and Sunday tickets are just $8 in advance. Prices go up $2 at the door.

Cosplay and costumes are highly encouraged.

For more information about Salina Comic Con visit tonyspizzaeventscenter.com.