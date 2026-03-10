An Effort to “Bookend” Library Campaign

The Salina Public Library is inviting the community to help finish the final chapter of its Re-Imagining Our Library: Youth Services project through a special fundraising opportunity called “Bookend the Campaign.”

Supporters who donate $200 between now and May 1 will be honored with a limited-edition, custom-engraved wooden bookend that will be used to display materials throughout the library’s newly renovated youth department. Each bookend will feature an engraved name, whether it’s the donor’s or someone they wish to honor, paired with a short message selected from a set of meaningful phrases celebrating the community members who helped bring the project to completion.

The renovated youth department is designed to inspire curiosity, encourage a love of reading and learning, and provide welcoming spaces for children and families. Through the Bookend the Campaign initiative, donors will leave a visible legacy in a space built to serve young readers for years to come.

“Each bookend represents a community member who believes in the power of stories and access to learning,” Head of Fundraising Allyson Walker said. “It’s a meaningful way to celebrate the final stretch of our campaign.”

All Bookend the Campaign donations are 100% tax-deductible and will also be recognized on the library’s donor wall at the Contributor level. Bookends will remain the property of the library and will be displayed throughout the youth department. Supporters will receive a certificate and a photo of their engraved bookend once it is installed.

Community members can participate by visiting salinapubliclibrary.org/ bookend-the-campaign or contacting Allyson Walker at [email protected].