Audio equipment was stolen from a delivery truck.

According to Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman, an employee at L&S Scott, located at 511 North Santa Fe reported the theft of some speakers from a box truck.

Police say sometime between March 25 and April 25, someone entered the truck and stole 3 American Bass amplifiers, 4 Kicker speakers, and an Auto Tech bass.

Loss is listed at $7,300.