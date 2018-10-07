Salina, KS

Now: 51 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 58 ° | Lo: 55 °

American Legion to Celebrate Eisenhower’s Legacy

KSAL StaffOctober 7, 2018

The Kansas American Legion’s 38th annual Eisenhower Pilgrimage will be held in Abilene next weekend. The event is next Saturday.

Activities will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. with Captain Kyle Higgins from the U.S.S. Eisenhower laying the wreath for the Presidential wreath ceremony. A formal program will start immediately following the wreath laying ceremony.  Naval Captain Mark Oberly will be the featured speaker. Captain Oberly is a native of Dodge City.

American Legion Riders Post #240 will provide a rifle salute for the ceremony. The event will be held at the Eisenhower Museum and Library in front of General Eisenhower’s statue.

Immediately following the Eisenhower Pilgrimage, a vice commander homecoming luncheon will be held at the Greyhound Hall of Fame. American Legion Department Vice Commander Chuck Shoemaker, Department Auxiliary Vice President Paula Sellens, and S.A.L Detachment Vice Commander Tom Wallsmith will be honored.

The cost for the luncheon is $12.50 per person, children ten and under $8.00.Reservation details can be found at the Kansas American Legion website.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Expected Heavy Rain Could Cause Pro...

Anticipated multiple rounds of heavy rain through Tuesday have forecasters warning about the possibi...

October 7, 2018 Comments

American Legion to Celebrate Eisenh...

Top News

October 7, 2018

K-State Vet Students Awarded Schola...

Kansas News

October 7, 2018

UPDATE: Arrests Made in Hodgeman Co...

Kansas News

October 7, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

K-State Vet Students Awar...
October 7, 2018Comments
UPDATE: Arrests Made in H...
October 7, 2018Comments
Trump Stumps In Kansas
October 6, 2018Comments
Registration Open For 5th...
October 6, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH