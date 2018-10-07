American Legion to Celebrate Eisenhower’s Legacy

The Kansas American Legion’s 38th annual Eisenhower Pilgrimage will be held in Abilene next weekend. The event is next Saturday.

Activities will begin at approximately 10:00 a.m. with Captain Kyle Higgins from the U.S.S. Eisenhower laying the wreath for the Presidential wreath ceremony. A formal program will start immediately following the wreath laying ceremony. Naval Captain Mark Oberly will be the featured speaker. Captain Oberly is a native of Dodge City.

American Legion Riders Post #240 will provide a rifle salute for the ceremony. The event will be held at the Eisenhower Museum and Library in front of General Eisenhower’s statue.

Immediately following the Eisenhower Pilgrimage, a vice commander homecoming luncheon will be held at the Greyhound Hall of Fame. American Legion Department Vice Commander Chuck Shoemaker, Department Auxiliary Vice President Paula Sellens, and S.A.L Detachment Vice Commander Tom Wallsmith will be honored.

The cost for the luncheon is $12.50 per person, children ten and under $8.00.Reservation details can be found at the Kansas American Legion website.