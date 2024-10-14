Ambassador Facility Spared, For Now

With a little skepticism Salina City Commissioners opted not to demolish a dilapidated Salina hotel, and instead are giving the owner a final opportunity to transform it into a commercial business structure.

Commissioners Monday evening took up the issue of the fate of the Ambassador hotel, located at 1616 W Crawford. Earlier this summer it was deemed a dangerous structure, and since that time owner Joshua Joseph missed deadlines to file plans to make it safe and secure.

Back in July city commissioners designated the Ambassador a dangerous structure, and ordered it to be made safe and secure, or be demolished. Joseph was given two options: he can repair it and make it safe, or he can demolish it.

If Joseph chose to repair, he was required by September to submit a plan and apply for permits, and work would have to begin by November. If he chose to demolish, he needed a plan and permits by early August, and demolition was to have started by September 5th. If he chooses to do nothing the City will demolish the building and attempt to recoup the cost of demolition.

At Monday’s meeting Jospeh was given an opportunity to explain why the City shouldn’t demolish the building. He was at the meeting, with an architect and a plan for the facility. He proposed renovating the structure into commercial space on the front, a storage facility on the backside, with pickle ball courts in the atrium area in the middle. Joseph indicated he has secured $3 million in funding for the project.

City commissioners recessed into executive session to discuss legal issues, then returned. Though they were skeptical, they unanimously agreed to give Joseph an opportunity to proceed with his plan.

Commissioner Mike Hoppock expressed frustration that things have gotten to this point. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/10/hoppock.wav

Vice Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz said if the problem can be resolved without any tax payer money spent he is open to that solution.

Joseph was given a couple of deadlines. First of all he must provide proof of his $3 million in funding by 5:00 Tuesday afternoon. He also needs to secure a development agreement with the City as soon as possible. He was also ordered to secure the structure, and deal with any infestation issues in a timely manner.

Joseph told KSAL News that he plans to have people working on the property Tuesday. Already, a fence is being constructed. He said a portion of the structure will be demolished, while some of it is still usable and will be refurbished. He said by late spring or early summer the project could be complete.

Joseph also did express some frustration of his own. He told KSAL News at one point he was prepared to turn the entire structure into a storage facility, but the City changed zoning in the area and wouldn’t let him. Officials acknowledged during the meeting they did make some zoning changes due to the property being located in an entrance corridor to the City. Joseph also told KSAL News there was at one point a plan for the facility to become a water park, which was denied. And he cited a desire by city officials to turn the property into housing, which never came to fruition.

The commission will take up the issue again in two weeks, and if the criteria hasn’t been met they can again consider demolishing the structure.

The Salina Ambassador structure has been closed since mid 2020, and according to city inspectors, in its current condition is unsafe. Defects exist such that the structure is dangerous. There have been at least 23 building violations since 2019. Concerns with the structure include crumbling walls and ceilings, holes in the roof, and mold on and inside walls. Nearly all of the wiring and plumbing has been stripped out of the facility.