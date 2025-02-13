Amazon Bringing 100 Jobs to Salina

Amazon is expanding into Salina, and bringing with it jobs and economic growth. According to the Salina Airport Authority, Amazon has purchased 20 acres in the Salina Airport Industrial Center and will construct a 90,000 square foot last-mile distribution facility at 1850 W. Water Well Rd. The new facility, expected to generate at least 100 new jobs, will serve as a critical component of Amazon’s regional logistics network, further strengthening Salina’s role as a major economic hub in Kansas. The new facility will help power the last mile of Amazon’s fulfillment process by enabling fast, everyday delivery directly to customers’ doorstep. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers and then employees process customer packages for last-mile delivery, helping to speed up delivery for customers in more rural communities. Employees in customer fulfillment and transportation earn at least $17 per hour. This facility will anchor the 80-acre industrial subdivision, which is currently undergoing infrastructure development, including new internal roads and utilities. The Salina Airport Authority has already commenced construction to support Amazon’s site and the future expansion of the industrial park. Strategic Location & Economic Impact Salina’s central location, skilled workforce, and strong transportation network were key factors in Amazon’s decision to expand here. The Salina Regional Airport, adjacent to the development, offers daily nonstop flights to Chicago, Houston, and Denver, connecting businesses to major national and international markets. The Salina Regional Airport and Airport Industrial Center is home to over 125 businesses and industries, employing more than 7,000 workers, and contributing an annual Gross Regional Product (GRP) of $1.3 billion to the Kansas economy. Amazon’s presence will further enhance the region’s growth, innovation, and logistics capabilities. Salina’s Growing Role as a Business Hub “This is an exciting milestone for Salina and the entire state of Kansas,” said Pieter Miller, C.M., Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority. “Amazon’s investment in our industrial center will not only create jobs but will also drive additional development, positioning Salina as a leading regional hub for logistics and advanced industries. The Salina Airport Authority Board of Directors has played a crucial role in guiding the strategic development of the Airport Industrial Center, ensuring that Salina remains a competitive and attractive location for businesses like Amazon.” Amazon’s selection of Salina’s Airport Industrial Center highlights the region’s strong infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and connectivity to national supply chains. “Amazon is excited to expand with a new last-mile facility in Salina, Kansas, and as a good employer, bring new job opportunities to Saline County,” said Jason Vangalis, Amazon economic development manager. “The region’s strategic location, talented workforce, and strong transportation infrastructure make it an ideal location for our operations. We appreciate the partnership with local officials and look forward to serving our customers throughout north central Kansas.” City Leadership Praises Collaboration & Rapid Development Salina officials worked in close partnership with Amazon, their development partner Ambrose, the Salina Airport Authority, and other key stakeholders to ensure the rapid and seamless development of infrastructure needed to meet Amazon’s fast-tracked timeline. City of Salina Mayor Greg Lenkiewicz emphasized the importance of collaboration in making this project a priority: “It was incredible to see our city staff, development teams, and community partners come together to deliver this project within a tight timeline. The coordination between multiple agencies ensured that the street and utility network would be in place to support Amazon’s new facility and future growth at the Airport Industrial Center. This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together toward a common goal—bringing new jobs and opportunities to Salina.” A Collaborative Effort for Economic Growth The Salina Airport Authority extends its gratitude to the City of Salina, Saline County, the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Salina Community Economic Development Organization for their unwavering support in making this project a reality. Their collaboration was instrumental in attracting Amazon and ensuring the continued expansion of the Salina Airport Industrial Center. “Amazon’s decision to expand in Salina is testament to Kansas’ pro-business environment, strong workforce and strategic location,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Their investment will create at least 100 new high-quality jobs and reinforce the reputation our state and this region has as a powerful hub for logistics and distribution.”