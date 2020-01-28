Amanda Hill Named KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

KWU Athletics ReleaseJanuary 28, 2020

For the third straight week, and the fifth time this season, a Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball player has been named the KCAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

Coming off an outstanding week for the Coyotes, Amanda Hill (JR/Rossville, Kan.) has been selected to the conference weekly award as selected by a committee of conference sports information directors.

Amanda Hill had a great week for the Coyotes in three games as KWU continued its conference winning streak, now at 14 games. She averaged a team best 13.7 points per game and averaged 6.0 rebounds per game on the week. She was a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line as well. She hit the game-winning shot against Bethany on Saturday that gave the Coyotes a 60-58 win over the Swedes on the road.

With the three wins last week, KWU improved to 18-4 overall and 14-2 in the KCAC. The Coyotes are on the road twice this week, at Avila on Wednesday and at Bethel on Saturday.

