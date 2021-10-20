Amanda Hill and Kelcey Hinz named to KCAC Women’s Basketball Preseason All-KCAC team

Kansas Wesleyan’s Amanda Hill (SR/Rossville, Kan.) and Kelcey Hinz (JR/Whitewater, Kan.) were selected by conference coaches to the Kansas Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason All-KCAC team as announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Hill returns to the Coyotes after being named to the All-KCAC second-team last season. Hill led the Coyotes and ranked third in the conference in scoring at 16.3 points per game and 3-pointers made per game at 2.27. She also ranked eighth in the conference in rebounding at 7.38 rebounds per game.

Hinz also returns for the Coyotes after earning All-KCAC second-team honors a year ago. She was second on the team in scoring and ranked seventh in the conference at 14.26 points per game. She also ranked fifth in the conference in field goal percentage (.452) and was third in the conference in rebounding at 10.96 per game. She had 16 double-doubles on the season last year, ranking third in the conference.

Kansas Wesleyan was 16-11 last season and was picked to finish third by both conference coaches and media outlets in 2021-22 in their respective preseason polls.

The Coyotes open the season on October 29, hosting Columbia College at 6 p.m. inside Mabee Arena. KWU then hosts the Coyote Classic on November 5 and 6.