Alternative Rock to Highlight Friday Night Live

A unique blend of alternative rock will highlight this week’s Friday Night Live event in downtown Salina.

According to Salina Arts and Humanities Buildings Like Mountains will perform Friday night at 7 p.m. in Campbell Plaza.

Originating in September of 2014, local Salina band Buildings Like Mountains uses their wide variety of influence to bring a unique Alternative Rock sound to the Central-Midwest. Its members include David Gavin (Vocals), Caleb Geronimo Rivera (Bass), Chris Hammon and Dustin Neff (Guitar), and Zach Vernon (Drums). Buildings Like Mountains is currently working on their first album. They will be joined by special guests for a full night of entertainment.

This is an all ages event. Lawn chairs are encouraged and coolers allowed, but no glass bottles.