Alternative Fall Season Proposed to KSHSAA BOD

TOPEKA, Kan. – The KSHSAA Executive Board approved an alternative fall season opportunity for those schools unable to complete a traditional fall season. The proposal is subject to final approval which will be considered at a Board of Directors meeting scheduled for Friday, 3:00 pm.

“The model would provide an opportunity for students in our member schools unable to play in the months ahead with an opportunity to benefit from interscholastic activity participation when it is appropriate in their school communities later this school year” said KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick.

The proposal can be reviewed here: Proposed Alternative Fall Season