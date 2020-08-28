Alternative Fall Season Available for Schools

TOPEKA, Kan – The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted to approve an optional alternative fall season for those schools which are unable to offer opportunities for student-athletes during the traditional fall season. This does not disrupt those schools which are offering practice and competitions at this time.

It does provide an option for schools whose seasons are now, or later, unable to continue.

The plan was approved by the Board with 45 in favor and 29 opposed. This plan effectively provides:

-An opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their fall activity that is suspended for the traditional fall months;

-Allows those schools with more favorable conditions to continue to practice/play;

-Allows for individual schools to evaluate and decide best course of action for their respective activities;

-Allows for flexibility at the activity specific level as some activities may continue and while others are suspended (only those

suspended would be eligible for the alternative fall season);

-Schools have been placed into bands (groupings) according to their classification for the purpose of determining appropriate spring sport start dates;

-Maximum for total number of weeks participating and number of contests (traditional and alternative fall seasons) is congruent to max allowed in traditional fall season;

-In the band of schools in Classes 1A-4A (amended from published agenda), if more than half of the total suspend one or more activities for the season, the spring sport season would have a delayed start and a later conclusion;

-In the band of schools in Classes 5A-6A (amended from published agenda), if more than half of the total schools suspend one or more activities for the season, the spring sport season would have a delayed start and a later conclusion;

-In each band, the spring season will start on time and conclude on time if less than half of the schools need to utilize the alternative fall season;

Click the linked here for what other parameters and the schedules included with the plan: http://www.kshsaa.org/Public/PDF/BODSupportMaterials82820.pdf

The KSHSAA will continue to lead and support schools regarding the optimal path moving forward in support of student and community health.