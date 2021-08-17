Salina, KS

Altercation, Stabbing in Salina

KSAL StaffAugust 17, 2021

The Salina Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery case that happened Monday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Jesse Rick, a 41-year old man of Niles, Kansas, was walking around the 600 block of South Second St. around 10 o’clock.

A man approached Rick on a bike, and the two had a verbal exchange. In the process, the unidentified male produced a knife and stabbed Rick in his left thigh.

The suspect is still at large.

Rick was transported to a Salina hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

