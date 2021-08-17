Altercation, Stabbing in Salina

The Salina Police Department is investigating an aggravated battery case that happened Monday night.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that Jesse Rick, a 41-year old man of Niles, Kansas, was walking around the 600 block of South Second St. around 10 o’clock.

A man approached Rick on a bike, and the two had a verbal exchange. In the process, the unidentified male produced a knife and stabbed Rick in his left thigh.

The suspect is still at large.

Rick was transported to a Salina hospital with non-life threatening injuries.