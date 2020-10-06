Almary earns KCAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s Artin Almary (SR/Glendale, Calif.) has been named as the KCAC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts in KWU’s 5-1 victory over Bethany on Saturday.

Almary recorded his first KWU career hat trick for the Coyotes on Saturday, netting three of Wesleyan’s five goals. He was able to complete the feat in an eight-minute span as Wesleyan’s offense exploded for all five of its goals in nine minutes in the match.

He scored KWU’s first two goals in the 74th and 80th minutes, scoring the game-tying and go-ahead goals. He then completed the hat trick in the 82nd minute putting the Coyotes up 4-1 at that point.

It is the first hat trick for the Coyotes since 2018, and the victory extends KWU’s winning streak over Bethany to 19 consecutive matches dating back to the 2005 season.

KWU is 1-1 overall and 1-0 in the KCAC after the win. KWU is scheduled to host Bethel on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex.