Allen’s 234 All-Purpose Yards Helps Bethany Storm Back

Bethany running back, J.J. Allen, had himself a day on Saturday at Smisor Stadium in Sterling.

Not only did the Swede back tally over 200 rushing yards on the day, he scored the game’s go-ahead score with six seconds remaining to help Bethany come from behind and beat Sterling, 26-21.

Allen got Bethany going early as he carried the ball across the goal line for a two yard score late in the first quarter. The PAT was no good, but Bethany led 6-0 with 52 seconds remaining in the opening frame.

Sterling controlled the second and third quarters, however. The Warriors scored on a Daniel Doriscar touchdown run to take a 7-6 lead at the break. They then blitzed Bethany out of the locker room and scored on its first two drives of the second half to take control, leading 21-6 midway through the third.

While there was a ton of time left, the Bethany offense stalled time and time again in the third quarter as the Swedes could not string together enough first downs to continue drives.

The score remained the same in to the fourth quarter when the Swedes’ offense–led by Allen–came alive.

Early in the fourth, Bethany used a four play drive, with an Austin Denson 10 yard run and runs of 13, 39 and one by Allen to put the Swedes in the end zone. Bethany went for two, but it was no good, so the Swedes trailed 21-12 with 12:52 remaining.

The Swedes the got the ball back on a Sterling fumble at midfield. Bethany then drove the ball downfield behind its rushing attack and offensive line to score yet again, with Allen carrying the ball across the goal line for his third score on the day. The PAT was good and Bethany trailed by just two, 21-19 with over seven minutes remaining.

Sterling’s offense had stalled by this time in the game, as the Warriors only tallied 26 passing yards on the day. Their rushing offense was not enough to drive the ball against Bethany in the final period.

The Swedes got the ball back with a little more than two minutes in the game, trailing by two. Bethany was able to drive the ball to the Sterling 29 yard line before it faced a 3rd and 10 with 16 seconds to go.

Bethany called a simple swing pass from Denson, who found Allen with running room. Allen carried the ball up the sideline before cutting back to open space in the middle of the field, where he was able to run it in from 29 yards out. It was his fourth score of the day and came with just six seconds to go to give Bethany the lead.

Sterling (0-4, 0-4) was led by Daniel Doriscar at running back. He had 18 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown. However, it wasn’t enough for the Warriors to maintain its second half lead.

Bethany (1-2, 1-2 KCAC) picks up its first win under first-year head coach, Tyrone Carter. The Swedes scored 20 unanswered to stun Sterling, and win its first game at Smisor Stadium since 2011.

Denson went 10-23 passing for just 93 yards and 1 touchdown. Allen finished with 203 rushing yards on 27 carries and 3 rushing touchdowns. He also had 4 pass catches for 31 yards and a touchdown.

Up next for Bethany, they travel to Hillsboro to take on the Tabor Bluejays (1-3, 1-3 KCAC). The game is next Saturday on 95.5 The Rock.