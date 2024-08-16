Alleged Vape Shop Burglars Caught

A call to police from staff at a Salina grocery store may help solve a burglary case at a vape shop.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News that officers were sent to Dillon’s at 1201 W. Crawford around 8am Friday morning in reference to a couple of juvenile runaways from St. Francis. Officers contacted the two and determined they were likely involved in a burglary at the Vape & Cigar store on West Crawford.

Police say stolen items from an overnight break-in at the shop were found in their possession. Authorities say burglars broke the glass door and a glass case to steal vape related products.

Damage and loss in the case is listed at $800.