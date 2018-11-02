Alleged Thief Caught with Bus Tickets

Salina Police arrested a man on Thursday for trespassing then discovered he had some stolen items from a Salina transportation company.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to the Salina Rescue Mission located at 1716 Summers Road after staff discovered a man on the second floor housing area who refused to leave.

Police arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Coleman of Salina for trespassing. Officers then discovered Coleman had bus tickets, a bus pass and a ticket sales log from OCCK in his pockets.

Police contacted OCCK Transportation to learn Coleman allegedly had an early morning encounter with staff at their office when they found him rummaging around in workplace cubicles.

Police say he took 56 bus tickets, a bus pass and an OCCK sales log. Loss is listed at $145 and Coleman is now facing charges for aggravated burglary and trespassing.