Alleged DUI Leads to Wreck

A one-vehicle wreck Saturday night is the result of an alleged DUI.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Kieran Stegmaier of Salina was driving east on Willis Ave. at around 9:30. Stegmaier’s 2004 Pontiac GTO left the roadway, however, and hit a utility pole and fence near the Hideaway Bar at 540 Willis.

Stegmaier allegedly fled on foot, and police found him around the block shortly after. Stegmaier was arrested and is facing possible charges of duty to report an accident, driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.

The GTO had major front-end damage and was towed from the scene. Evergy had to come fix the damage to the utility pole.