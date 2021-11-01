Salina, KS

Now: 41 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 48 ° | Lo: 39 °

Alleged DUI Leads to Wreck

KSAL StaffNovember 1, 2021

A one-vehicle wreck Saturday night is the result of an alleged DUI.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 24-year-old Kieran Stegmaier of Salina was driving east on Willis Ave. at around 9:30. Stegmaier’s 2004 Pontiac GTO left the roadway, however, and hit a utility pole and fence near the Hideaway Bar at 540 Willis.

Stegmaier allegedly fled on foot, and police found him around the block shortly after. Stegmaier was arrested and is facing possible charges of duty to report an accident, driving under the influence and no proof of insurance.

The GTO had major front-end damage and was towed from the scene. Evergy had to come fix the damage to the utility pole.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Alleged DUI Leads to Wreck

A one-vehicle wreck Saturday night is the result of an alleged DUI. Salina Police Capt. Paul Forr...

November 1, 2021 Comments

Driver Hits Fence After Missed Stop...

Kansas News

November 1, 2021

Man Steals Truck, Burglarizes Other...

Kansas News

November 1, 2021

Woman Goes Wrong Way on Interstate ...

Kansas News

November 1, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Alleged DUI Leads to Wrec...
November 1, 2021Comments
Driver Hits Fence After M...
November 1, 2021Comments
Man Steals Truck, Burglar...
November 1, 2021Comments
Woman Goes Wrong Way on I...
November 1, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices