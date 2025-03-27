All Things Agriculture

The Tony’s Pizza Events Center and Saline County Livestock and Expo Center is all about agriculture this week. The 60th Mid America Farm Expo is going on through Friday.

There are over 200 booths, exhibits, and displays inside and outside the venues. For many, the main attraction is the large number of of farm equipment on display. It’s not only the amount of equipment, but the variety as well. There is are large tractors and sprayers, ATVs, mowers, and all kinds of other implements. There are also industry leaking speakers throughout the event.

For those interested in technology, there is information about the influence of artificial intelligence on agriculture, and the use of drones as a tool.

The Expo began 60 years ago as a project of the Agriculture Committee of the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce. It was named the Salina Materials Handling Show and had 44 exhibits on display at the Saline County Fairgrounds, now called the Saline County Livestock and Expo Center. With the construction of the Tony’s Pizza Events Center directly across from the Expo Center, the Farm Expo expanded and is now one of the largest spring farm shows in the Midwest.

There’s no charge for admission or parking. Hours are 9am-5pm Thursday and 9am-2pm Friday.

To conclude the 60th Annual Mid America Farm Expo, there will be a Women in Agriculture session on Friday morning at 10am, at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center on the 2nd floor.