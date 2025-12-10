All Invited to Thursday Santa Event

A Salina business is inviting the community to a family friendly, come and go event with Santa, hot chocolate, and prize drawings.

Solutions For Life at 1923 S Ohio is hosting the event. Organizers say it is a simple way to bring the kids or grandkids by to see Santa without a long line or a trip out of town.

During the event, KSAL’s Santa’s Stash for Christmas Cash will be at our office. You can see the stash box in person and write down your best guess at how much money is inside for a chance to qualify for the cash prize.

While you are here, you can also enter a Solutions For Life raffle for additional prizes that will be given away that evening.

Stop in any time between 4:00 and 6:00 p.m. Visit with Santa, enjoy a warm cup of hot chocolate, and see if this is your night to win.

Feel free to invite friends or family who would enjoy a quick Santa visit and an easy holiday outing.