All Invited to Participate in “Cultural Crawl”

The Cultural Directors of Lindsborg invite everyone to the Lindsborg Cultural Crawl 2026, an event celebrating and promoting the vibrant cultural scene in Lindsborg.

According to the Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau, the event spans from January 2-February 7. Residents and visitors alike are invited to pick up a Lindsborg Cultural Crawl Passport at participating organizations and stamp their way into a drawing for one cash prize of $250, two cash prizes of $150 each, and a children’s gift basket worth $250.

The Cultural Crawl showcases six prominent organizations, encouraging participants to learn, explore, and engage with local nonprofits and cultural activities. The more stamps you collect in your passport, the more chances you have to win a prize! Get all the details and rules by clicking here for the Visit Lindsborg blog.

Don’t miss this opportunity to explore and support your local cultural organizations. The Lindsborg Cultural Crawl is your chance to discover the treasures in our community and win exciting prizes, the greatest prize is available for all: the world that opens as you explore artists, history, and more in Little Sweden, USA!

Participating organizations: Red Barn Studio Museum, Smoky Valley Arts & Folklife Center, Birger Sandzén Memorial Gallery, Lindsborg Old Mill & Swedish Heritage Museum, Lindsborg Community Library, and the Lindsborg Arts Council. Hours for these venues vary so be sure to visit their websites for that information.

_ _ _

Photo via Lindsborg Convention and Visitors Bureau