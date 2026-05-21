Jerry Ivey Splash Pad Opens Saturday

The splash pad project at Jerry Ivey Park is complete, and it will open Saturday.

Salina City Commissioners approved the project back in September. As approved, the $709,165.00 design would have 17 features. The splash pad it is replacing had 10 feature.

In the spring of 2024 the splash pad at the park was closed due to underground plumbing and infrastructure failures. In 2025 it was demolished.

Prior to 2024 a splash pad had been open in park since 2008.

The new splash pad will open Saturday at 8:00am for the community to enjoy.

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