Alert Neighbor Helps Thwart Burglary

An alert neighbor helps law enforcement thwart a burglary in progress.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:00 Sunday afternoon deputies responded to a location at 1252 Northeast 190 road, near the City of Claflin. An alert citizen had observed a vehicle that he did not believe belonged there. The rural location was currently not occupied.

Sheriff deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper were able to quickly locate the suspect vehicles and stop them.

Three suspects were arrested in the area. They were identified as 46-year-old Eric Reed of Great Bend, 27-year-old Shayla Richmeier of Great Bend , and 47-year-old Harold Mason of Great Bend.

All tree were booked into jail on burglary and theft charges. Bond was set at $20,000.00 on all three.

Reed posted bond and was released. Richmeier and Mason remain in jail at this time. Mason was out on bond from a previous burglary charge when he was arrested this weekend.

It is believed several other burglaries will be cleared with this arrest.