Alcohol Plays Factor In Domestic Violence Incident

Alcohol played a factor in a man physically harming two people at a home.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Tuesday at 9:15 pm, police were notified about a domestic violence incident that occurred at a residence on the 800 block of Santa Fe. Allegedly, a 47-year old female and a 15-year old boy who lives at the home reported they were assaulted by a 51-year old man identified as Darrien Soper.

The victims stated that Soper was at the home and started to argue with the woman. He then grabbed the boy and began to restrict his breathing. The woman attempted to pull the boy off from Soper, but Soper pushed her to the ground and held her down. Moreover, the boy tried to push Soper off the woman which lead to Soper going upstairs to grab a gun.

Reportedly, Soper fired a round but not towards the victims. He then left the house and the woman proceeded to call the police. At around 1:30 am, deputies from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office located Soper at a residence on 3500 W. Pleasant Hill Rd. He was arrested and is facing charges of: