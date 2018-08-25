Alaska Man Killed in Crash With Kansas Police Vehicle

A man from an Alaska was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kansas when he collided with a law enforcement SUV which was making a u-turn in front of him.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford Explorer was headed west on U.S. 24 Highway. The officer in the SUV, identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Ontiveros of the Tonganoxie Police Department, activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop an eastbound vehicle.

The officer made a u-turn in front of a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle ridden by 62-year-old Tommy Roe of Anchorage, Alaska. The motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Roe, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He died as a result of his injuries.

The officer was not hurt in the crash.

The crash happened Friday evening just before 6:00, on U.S. 24 Highway in Leavenworth County.