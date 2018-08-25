Salina, KS

Now: 91 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 76 °

Alaska Man Killed in Crash With Kansas Police Vehicle

Todd PittengerAugust 25, 2018

A man from an Alaska was killed in a motorcycle crash in Kansas when he collided with a law enforcement SUV which was making a u-turn in front of him.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford Explorer was headed west on U.S. 24 Highway.  The officer in the SUV, identified as 33-year-old Nicholas Ontiveros of the Tonganoxie Police Department, activated his emergency lights in an attempt to stop an eastbound vehicle.

The officer made a u-turn in front of a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle ridden by 62-year-old Tommy Roe of Anchorage, Alaska. The motorcycle collided with the SUV.

Roe, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. He died as a result of his injuries.

The officer was not hurt in the crash.

The crash happened Friday evening just before 6:00, on U.S. 24 Highway in Leavenworth County.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Van Crashes Through Fences, Shed

A couple of people were injured when a van veered off a west Salina road, crashed through a couple o...

August 25, 2018 Comments

Sternberg Museum Fossils Now Online

Top News

August 25, 2018

Central Kansas Outdoors 8-25

Sports News

August 25, 2018

MLB first: Rookies Go Back-to-back ...

Sports News

August 25, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Alaska Man Killed in Cras...
August 25, 2018Comments
Bethany Welcomes Nearly 1...
August 25, 2018Comments
Farmers Featured in New E...
August 25, 2018Comments
Volunteers Ready For Dog ...
August 24, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH