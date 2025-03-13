Alabama Man Transported to Hospital After Crash

An Alabama man was transported to a Salina hospital after a single-vehicle crash.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News on Wednesday, March 12th a 2003 gold Chevy Suburban was towing a Jeep Wrangler and traveling westbound on I-70. Allegedly, the driver of the Chevy passed the ramp to the Brookville road exit and missed the guardrail, going into a ditch.

Shortly after, authorities arrived on the scene to assist the driver who is a male. The man is identified as 57-year old, Wendell Devereux from Prattville, Alabama.

Devereux was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center for treatment.

Photos Courtesy from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office