Al Stewart’s “Year of the Cat” to Come Alive in Salina

A classic album will come to life in Salina. Al Stewart’s “Year Of The Cat” will come alive at the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Al Stewart and a full backing band, The Empty Pockets, will recreate the iconic platinum album “Year Of The Cat” from start to finish, plus a bonus set of the many hits from his other albums including the platinum-selling “Time Passages.” This show sold out two days at London’s Royal Albert Hall and is selling out theaters across North America.

Al Stewart came to stardom as part of the legendary British folk revival in the sixties and seventies and developed the combination of folk-rock songs with delicately woven tales of the great characters and events from history. Stewart has 19 studio albums between “Bedsitter Images” in 1967 and “Sparks of Ancient Light” in 2008, plus the live album “Uncorked” with Dave Nachmanoff in 2009.

Al continues to tour extensively around the U.S. and Europe. He is perhaps best known for his hits ‘Year of the Cat” from the Platinum album of the same name and the Platinum follow up album “Time Passages.” But his career spans four decades as a key figure in British music. He played at the first ever Glastonbury Festival in 1970, worked with Yoko Ono pre-Lennon and shared a London apartment with a young Paul Simon.

Al Stewart will perform at the Stiefel Theater on Saturday, June 2nd. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Tickets start at $34.

Tickets are available at the Stiefel in person, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at stiefeltheatre.org which links to Ticketmaster.