AJ Range earns KCAC Men’s Basketball weekly honor

Kansas Wesleyan’s AJ Range (JR/Junction City, Kan.) has been selected as the KCAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his efforts in a pair of victories for the Coyotes last week. Range was chosen from a pool of nominees by conference sports information directors.

AJ Range had another outstanding week for the Coyotes, averaging a double-double for the week. The junior forward averaged 20.5 points and 11.5 rebounds in two big wins for the Coyotes against teams all jockeying for playoff position. He had 16 and 11 against York as KWU won 83-70, and then followed with a career-high 25 points to go along with 12 rebounds in a 78-71 win over Saint Mary. Against Saint Mary he was 11-of-12 from the field, setting a new single game KWU field goal percentage record (.917, min. 10 attempts). For the week, he shot 73.9 percent from the field.

The Coyotes are 16-9 overall and 13-7 in the KCAC heading into a pair of games this week.

KWU is at Southwestern on Wednesday and hosts McPherson on Saturday.