Airline Updates Minimum Check-In Time

United Airlines has updated its minimum check-in windows for all flights, including flights out of Salina, to help ensure a smoother and more efficient travel experience.

According to the airline:

Domestic Flights: Passengers must now check in at least 45 minutes prior to departure.

International Flights: Passengers must check in no later than 60 minutes prior to departure.

These updated guidelines are effective immediately and apply to all United Airlines markets, including service from Salina Regional Airport (SLN).

The changes are designed to allow sufficient time for security screening, baggage handling, and final boarding procedures, and to help ensure on-time departures.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport well in advance of the minimum check-in cutoff to avoid delays or missed flights.

Passengers may check in online or through the United mobile app up to 24 hours in advance of departure. United recommends mobile or online check-in as the fastest option, especially for travelers without checked bags.

Gate agents and airline staff remain available to assist with the updated procedures.

_ _ _

For more information, or to check in online, visit www.united.com.