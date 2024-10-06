AIM Center of Excellence Leader Named

Amy Cole has been named the new Executive Director of the Aviation Innovation and Maintenance (AIM) Center of Excellence at the Salina Regional Airport.

According to the Salina Airport Authority, Cole brings over twenty years of leadership experience to her new role at the AIM Center. Her background includes significant contributions as Chief Impact Officer at The Land Institute, where she spearheaded strategic initiatives that substantially increased philanthropic revenue and bolstered organizational development. Additionally, Amy founded Curated Strategic Business Solutions, providing specialized consulting services to various businesses.

In her capacity as Executive Director, Cole will lead the AIM Center’s strategic direction, business growth, and recruitment efforts, solidifying its position as a premier aviation maintenance training facility. Her responsibilities will encompass nurturing partnerships with key stakeholders like Kansas State University, Dreiling Aviation Services, and the Salina Chamber of Commerce. Amy will also drive fundraising initiatives, spearhead student recruitment programs, and oversee grant management to expand the accessibility and impact of the AIM program.

“I am thrilled to join the AIM Center of Excellence at SLN and contribute to its mission of preparing the next generation of aviation professionals,” said Cole. “This role presents an exciting opportunity to lead an innovative program that addresses the evolving needs of the aviation industry.”

Cole holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communications from Kansas State University and brings a proven track record in organizational leadership, business development, and community engagement. Her extensive experience in fundraising and partnership cultivation will play a crucial role in advancing the AIM Center’s future success.