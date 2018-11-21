Salina, KS

Aggravated Robbery Arrest

KSAL StaffNovember 21, 2018

A Salina man who was wanted for threatening a business owner with a pocketknife has been taken into custody.

Police arrested 37-year-old Randy L. Bartlett on Tuesday after he gave a false name to officers.

Police say on Monday evening Bartlett allegedly approached the victim with a pocket knife and demanded his wallet as the man sat in his car outside his office in the 500 block of E. Iron.

Bartlett is also accused of throwing a brick though the glass door at Innovations Dental Laboratory and entering the building. He is now facing charges that could include aggravated robbery, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass.

Damage is listed at $600, nothing was stolen from inside.

