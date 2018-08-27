Salina, KS

Now: 94 °

Currently: Fair / Windy

Hi: 94 ° | Lo: 78 °

After Four Deportations, Mexican Citizen Sentenced

KSAL StaffAugust 27, 2018

A Mexican citizen who has been deported four times has been sentenced in Kansas to federal prison time.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 36-year-old Jorge Carrillo-Hernandez  was sentenced Monday to 57 months in federal prison for unlawfully returning to the United States. He was also sentenced to an additional term of 24 months in prison, to be served consecutively, because he was still on supervised release in another case when he unlawfully returned.

Records filed in court prior to his sentencing showed that between 2003 and 2013, he was convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, domestic battery, three times for driving under the influence, and twice in federal court for unlawful re-entry following deportation subsequent to convictions for aggravated felonies.

In the present case, he came to the attention of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his fourth arrest for DUI in April 2017.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Alert Neighbor Helps Thwart Burglar...

An alert neighbor helps law enforcement thwart a burglary in progress. According to the Barton Co...

August 27, 2018 Comments

After Four Deportations, Mexican Ci...

Top News

August 27, 2018

Abilene Participating in Football S...

Kansas News

August 27, 2018

Lost Kansas Dog Found After Deadly ...

Kansas News

August 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Abilene Participating in ...
August 27, 2018Comments
Lost Kansas Dog Found Aft...
August 27, 2018Comments
False Report Lands Woman ...
August 27, 2018Comments
“Battle of the Badg...
August 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH