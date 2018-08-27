After Four Deportations, Mexican Citizen Sentenced

A Mexican citizen who has been deported four times has been sentenced in Kansas to federal prison time.

According to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister’s Office, 36-year-old Jorge Carrillo-Hernandez was sentenced Monday to 57 months in federal prison for unlawfully returning to the United States. He was also sentenced to an additional term of 24 months in prison, to be served consecutively, because he was still on supervised release in another case when he unlawfully returned.

Records filed in court prior to his sentencing showed that between 2003 and 2013, he was convicted of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, domestic battery, three times for driving under the influence, and twice in federal court for unlawful re-entry following deportation subsequent to convictions for aggravated felonies.

In the present case, he came to the attention of Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his fourth arrest for DUI in April 2017.