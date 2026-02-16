Advocating For the KHP Training Center

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Salina at the Statehouse advocacy event on February 10th, bringing together a broad coalition of business and community leaders to engage with state legislators on priorities critical to Salina and north central Kansas.

According to the Chamber, The delegation represented a wide variety of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, education, housing, finance, workforce development, and small business, underscoring the diverse

economic base that drives Salina and the surrounding region. Participants met with legislators to share a unified message focused on sustaining momentum through continued state investment.

The top priority for the Salina Area Chamber and community leaders this year is securing funding to retain the Kansas Highway Patrol Training Academy in Salina. A 2024 needs assessment directed by the State Legislature noted significant challenges with the current Marymount Campus location, and recommended reconfiguration to locations in West Salina, along with other KHP assets. The facility plays a vital role not only in public safety but also as a key economic driver for the community and region, supporting jobs, training, and long-term stability.

“Salina is the preferred location for the Kansas Highway Patrol’s Training Academy and Regional Troop Headquarters,” said Murl Riedel, Kansas Highway Patrol Chief of Staff, “Its central location, strong infrastructure, and community support enables us to train and deploy troopers efficiently statewide. Keeping the facility in Salina benefits public safety, supports workforce development, and represents the best path forward for KHP.

Central to the proposal for the training facility is its location on the Kansas State University-Salina campus. This partnership affords dual-use opportunities for auditoriums, cafeteria, residence halls, and gymnasium, which significantly reduces project costs. For KHP, the partnership provides accreditation potential for trooper trainees and access to a recruiting audience. For KSU-Salina, the partnership adds students to the campus and enhances public safety course offerings in areas such as aviation and drone training.

_ _ _

Photo by: Kerrigan Hutton/Salina Area Chamber of Commerce.