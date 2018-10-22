Salina, KS

Advanced Voting to Begin

KSAL StaffOctober 22, 2018

Advance voting for the November general election begins Tuesday across Kansas.

Locally, starting Tuesday, Saline County residents can vote early at the Saline County Clerk’s Office.

Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building during normal business hours.

The Saline County Clerk’s Office has some important dates to remember:

  • Tuesday, October 23 – In Office Advance Voting Begins
  • Tuesday, October 30 -Last day to apply for an advance ballot by mail
  • Saturday, November 3 – Advance Voting in Office 10AM – 2PM
  • Monday, November 5 – Advance Voting in Office ends at Noon
  • Tuesday, November 6 – General Election Day Polls open 7 AM – 7 PM

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

