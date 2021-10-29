Salina, KS

Advance Voting Winding Down

Todd PittengerOctober 29, 2021

Advance voting for the November General Election is winding down.

Locally Friday is the last full day to vote early at the Saline County Clerk’s Office. Registered voters can vote in person in the office at the Salina City / County Building during normal business hours.

Additionally, the office will be open for voters on Saturday, October 30th, from 10am till 2pm. The final day for advance voting is Monday, November 1st, until noon.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 2nd. Salina voters will elect three city commissioners and three USD 305 school board members as well as consider a ballot question on a proposed ordinance which would limit the city commission’s ability to enact public health legislation during a state of emergency.

Polls on election day will be open from 7am till 7 pm.

