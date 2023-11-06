Advance Voting Winding Down

Election day is less than 24 hours away.

In-person advance voting ends Monday at noon. In Salina, the Saline County Clerk’s Office is open 8AM till noon Monday for in-person advance voting.

The deadline for mail ballots is also nearing. Advance mail ballots must be postmarked and in the mail Monday or Tuesday. Ballots in the mail post marked on or before Election Day can be received through Friday, November 10th. Mail ballots can also be hand delivered to county clerk offices, official drop boxes, or at polling locations on Tuesday.

In Salina voters will elect three candidates for the Salina City Commission. The two who receive the most votes will elected to four-year terms while the candidate who finishes third will be elected to a two-year term. Board members for school districts in the area will also be elected.

Polls across Kansas are open Tuesday 7AM – 7 PM.